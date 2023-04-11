PA passes resolution to pay tribute to framers of 1973 constitution

The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to pay tribute to the framers of the 1973 Constitution on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the adoption of the Constitution.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho tabled the resolution in the House. Speaking on her resolution, she recalled that the 18th Constitutional Amendment had been passed during the regime of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to formalise the concept of provincial autonomy.

She said the PPP had stood firm against all the vicious attempts by the dictators to distort the constitution. She said the PPP had always done struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution. The prevailing situation of political instability in the country could be overcome by following the Constitution in true letter and spirit, she remarked.

The leader of the Opposition in the House, Haleem Adil Sheikh, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), acknowledged that former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given the gift of the Constitution of 1973 to the people of the country but it was another thing whether or not this constitution was being implemented in the present era.

He said the provision of the Constitution that elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of an assembly should be fully adhered to in the country. He said Parliament should remain firm in safeguarding the constitution. He lamented the arbitrary arrests of the leaders and activists of the PTI in the country in violation of the Constitution.

Sheikh expressed sorrow that many people had lost their lives in pursuit of a free bag of wheat flour offered by the government. He mentioned that a legislator of the PTI was arrested after he had participated in a protest demonstration against the hike in the prices of essential products.

He said that up to 144 criminal cases had been lodged against the leadership of the PTI at the behest of the present regime. He praised the incumbent chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) maintaining that the CJP had been giving judgments as per the Constitution. The present leadership of the PPP stood with the violators of the Constitution, he said.

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani said the Supreme Court did not merely exist to serve justice in the cases related to the PTI. He mentioned that the Supreme Court comprised all its 17 judges, not any single judge. He lamented that 12 years had passed since the filing of a reference to review the case of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and it still had been pending. He said the PPP had repeatedly demanded that the Supreme Court expeditiously adjudicate that reference.