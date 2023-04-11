Sindh Assembly resolution calls for general elections across country at the same time

The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution calling for the elections to the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies to be held at the same time all over the country in the presence of the caretaker governments in the centre and the provinces.

The House in an especially convened session took up the issue of persisting controversy related to the Punjab Assembly polls amid a vociferous protest by the opposition lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

After staging a vocal protest near the rostrum of Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, the PTI legislators walked out of the House. They vocally raised slogans against the resolution and displayed placards to show solidarity with the incumbent chief justice of Pakistan.

The resolution, which was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran, stated: “The House resolves that the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is the supreme document and it is the duty of every institution to uphold the Constitution. Under Article 176 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court is the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the power under Article 184 of the Constitution vests with the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan and not any particular judge. Recently controversy has arisen due to a decision regarding the holding of elections in Punjab and KPK wherein four honourable judges have dismissed the suo motu while three honourable judges have issued directions to the Election Commission of Pakistan. It is a settled principle of law that decisions are taken by the majority and minority decisions cannot prevail over the view of the majority. It is in the interest of the sanctity that is afforded to the judiciary in our Constitution that the view of the majority should prevail. It is only the Parliament which can amend the Constitution and the honourable judges through interpretation can’t insert words into the Constitution or rewrite the same. The spirit of the 18th Constitutional Amendment for the purpose of free and fair elections was to empower the Election Commission of Pakistan and have caretaker governments at the time of general elections. Therefore, to ensure free and fair elections, it is imperative that elections for the national and provincial assemblies take place at the same time.”

Speaking on the resolution, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Khawaja Izharul Hassan said the resolution tabled in the House was not against the honourable judges of the Supreme Court but it was for maintaining the neutrality of the Supreme Court.

The MQM-P lawmaker said that general elections should be held all over the country at the same time. “This shouldn’t be the case that only polls in Punjab are being held whereas there are no elections elsewhere in the country,” he said.

He remarked that the present issue had emerged due to the controversial decision given by three judges of the apex judiciary. He lamented that the PTI had not protested when the apex judiciary had ordered the regularisation of the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan but given orders to demolish the Nasla Tower in Karachi with explosives.

He said that voices coming from inside the Supreme Court should be heard to ensure that the apex judiciary was run in accordance with the Constitution. Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro also demanded that the general elections be held all over the country at the same time. He mentioned that the Pakistan Peoples Party stood for the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

He lamented that opposition politicians had been arrested during the previous regime of the PTI whenever they criticised the conduct of the government.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said all the affairs in the country should be run as per the Constitution. He said that whoever followed the Constitution had earned prestige and honour.

He said the PPP could not remain silent on the execution of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He added that they could also not remain silent on the controversial judgments that weakened the very foundations of the country.

He alleged that former chief justice Saqib Nisar had been involved in the rigging of the 2018 general elections. He recalled that up to 10,000 votes polled in favour of the candidates contesting polls against the PTI had been unduly rejected.

Nowhere in the constitution it was written that the chief justice should take part in the construction of dams, Memon said.

He said the former CJP had declared ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ a politician who had been involved in stealing money from charitable funds and precious watches from the Toshakhana.

The information minister lamented that the PTI had been able to obtain a stay order from the court to stop proceedings in the Peshawar BRT case. He said probes into the allegations of corruption and wrongdoings of PTI leaders were not being conducted.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been able to secure bail orders from courts despite his threatening statements against judges. He added that the Constitution should not be disregarded for giving any undue favour to the PTI chairman.