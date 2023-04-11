FPCCI seeks support for businesses

KARACHI: The apex trade body on Monday asked the government to take measures which could win investors' confidence, apprising that the private sector was under distress as its investments had dried up.

Volatility in rupee-dollar parity, 21 percent key policy rate, and an absence of support package had contributed to a negative sentiment among investors, according to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh.

“Businessmen’s confidence in the government policies has completely evaporated and its handling of IMF programme has brought all the economic activities on a standstill. We have never seen such a lack of ease of doing of doing business environment in the history of Pakistan,” he said.

Sheikh highlighted that exports had declined by 15 percent in eight months of the current fiscal year; remittances down by 20 percent except March 2023, Asian Development Bank cutting down Pakistan’s economic growth forecast for FY23 to 0.6pc & World Bank projecting it at 0.4 percent.

No reliable data was available on the current state of unemployment in the country, while a gap between inter-bank and open-market continued to remain rickety and containers were still not being released smoothly, he added.

Sheikh stated that the government should explain what factors or impediments were hampering the IMF deal and how the center was planning to take the business community into confidence on further steps required to win IMF funds.

FPCCI chief apprised that Pakistan’s domestic debt had climbed up to Rs27 trillion as compared to 16.5 trillion rupees just a decade back. “It has battered the ability of government to invest in infrastructural development; promoting industrialisation; providing targeted subsidies to export-oriented industries and health, education, skills development, women empowerment and other social uplift avenues.”

Sheikh maintained that upping the budgeted tax collection target of Rs7,004 billion to Rs8,709 billion on the dictates of IMF would further tax the already tax, instead of broadening and simplification of the taxation system.

“In the above-mentioned scenario, no business will be able to operate profitably; let alone investing into new industries for exports, import substitution, and employment generation,” he said.