BAFL collaborates with ChildLife

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) has partnered with ChildLife Foundation to provide medical treatment to children affected by catastrophic floods in 2022, a statement said on Monday.

Through the partnership, ChildLife Foundation will receive Rs25 million in funding as support for medicines to treat the children arriving at ChildLife-managed children emergency rooms (ERs) in flood-damaged areas of Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Hyderabad in Sindh.

The floods caused widespread devastation across the country, leaving many children suffering from waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, malaria, dengue, typhoid, pneumonia, and so on.

The collaboration aims to provide immediate and effective medical treatment to the affected children, ensuring they receive the care they need to recover and lead healthy lives. A memorandum of understanding was signed by Atif Bajwa, president and CEO of Bank Alfalah, and Iqbal Adamjee, chairman of ChildLife Foundation, on behalf of their organisations.

‘Since the floods of 2022, over 200,000 flood-affected children have received life-saving treatment in ChildLife ERs of Sindh and Balochistan. The support we have received from Bank Alfalah is commendable, and we look forward to nurturing an enduring partnership with them to build a child-safe Pakistan,” Atif Bajwa said.