Operating without regulations

LAHORE: The state takes so long to take notice of some wrongdoings by businesses that it becomes a norm. Thus when the state finally does take some measures to strictly implement rules or impose penalties on noncompliance, both trade and industry make massive hue and cry to escape punishment.

The central bank has been making efforts to ensure that the export proceeds are received as quickly as possible. The repatriation limit was reduced from180 days to 120 days in January 2023.

For most of the exports now, the time limit for repatriating of export proceeds is 120 days from the date of shipment with a grace period of 15 days. Then in mid-February the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued another circular in which it instructed the authorised dealer (AD) to compare the weighted average buying rate published by SBP on the date of realisation (ie Rate-A) with the same rate published by SBP on the last day of the prescribed period, after addition of the grace period, if any (Rate-B).

In case Rate-A is higher than Rate-B, the AD will convert the export proceeds at Rate-A, but pay the export proceeds at Rate-B to the exporter and will keep the difference amount in a separate account opened by them for the purpose.

Then on March 31 the SBP issued another regulation according to which in cases where export proceeds are realised (fully or partially) after the prescribed period (a maximum 180 days in majority cases or earlier), authorised dealers (mostly commercial banks) will convert the export proceeds at the prevailing market exchange rate and credit the same into the exporters’ account.

They will also mark a 3 percent lien on the amount of export proceeds delayed by up to 30 days, 6 percent on realisation of export proceeds delayed by more than 30 days to a maximum of 60 days, and 9 percent on export payment received with a delay of more than 60 days.

That the exporters engineer the export proceeds repatriation, can be judged by the fact that export proceeds accelerated during the very brief periods when rupee was going up against the dollar. But most of the time in the past two years, the rupee has remained under pressure and export proceeds are delayed to benefit from rupee devaluation. The protest like many others by businessmen is unjustified.

Another example is that of polluting industries. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry sided with the steel industry that demanded the government to stop regulators from taking action against smoke emitting mills.

When similar mills in India do not emit smoke, why our industries should be allowed to operate on technology that taxes the health of our population.

The plea to give them time to comply with regulations is rubbish because this has been going on for the last two decades. Unfortunately, our environment regulators are not as strong as our central bank.

This perhaps is the reason that they even look the other way when they see a number of industries throwing their untreated poisonous affluent into clean water channels like canals and rivers.

In Karachi they throw it into the sea. This pollution is causing a number of skin and intestinal diseases among the population and is injurious for fish and other species that live in water. Polluters have sought time for compliance every year for the last two decades. In the meantime new industries are established that follow their peers instead of starting with clean technologies.