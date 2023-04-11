Gaming industry generates over $171 million in 2022

LAHORE: Gaming industry is on the rise in Pakistan with a focus on mobile gaming – and, mobile games alone have generated $171.30 million in the year 2022. As per the latest statistics, $21.34 million were generated by online games and $16.13 million through download games as well.

According to the latest figures of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), the revenue in the video games segment is projected to cross $200 million in 2023; with an annual growth rate of 9.77 percent from 2023 – 2027. However, this is not enough, given the true potential and expandable human resource pool of Pakistan’s gaming industry, P@SHA Chairman Muhammad Zohaib Khan believed.

Currently, Pakistan employs around 8,500 game developers in three major sub-sectors; namely, gaming products, middleware and gaming services. However, Pakistan can easily add 3,000 gaming developers to the HR pool every year; and, in that fashion, Pakistan can comfortably attain a 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gaming industry’s foreign remittances, provided the country invests in human resource and skills development for the aspiring game developers.

According to Statista Market Forecast and International Trade Center (ITC), Pakistan has the potential to become the next regional hub in game development as its 64 percent population is young. It was also pointed out that through targeted skills development, it was possible for the country to even surpass its yearly projections.

P@SHA asked the federal government, State Bank of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue to adapt their practices and regulations to international best practices vis-à-vis foreign exchange management. It urged the government to allow IT and ITeS industry to freely manage their hard-earned foreign exchange to fund their businesses, reinvest into their entities, invest into marketing, sales and networking and, at the same time, contribute in strengthening Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

The IT industry believed that ease of doing business for IT and ITeS industry could only be ensured if they were allowed to freely manage their finances and remittances through banking channels. The IT professionals are a pool of dynamic entrepreneurs, young professionals in various verticals and aligned with international best practices.

P@SHA chairman said that the association was willing to have a constructive and egalitarian consultative process with SBP and FBR to resolve outstanding issues.

P@SHA and its member firms supported and participated in the Game Developers Conference 2023 held in California with the support of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), USAID and Pakistani Consulate in Los Angeles. The Pakistan Pavilion attracted who’s who of the global gaming fraternity due to the excellent presentation of the game development potential of Pakistan. P@sha aims to make Pakistan a serious contender in the $315 billion global gaming industry.