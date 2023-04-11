UAE's e& takes $400m majority stake in Careem’s Super App

DUBAI: Emirates Telecommunications Group Company has agreed to take a 50.03 percent stake in a super app managed by Careem, Uber Technologies' Middle East subsidiary, in a transaction valued at $400 million, e& said in a filing on Monday.

The Super App will be managed by Careem founders Mudassir Sheikha and Magnus Olsson, said the company, formerly known as Etisalat Group and now called e&. The ride-hailing business will be separated from the Careem Super App business and will be fully owned by Uber, but will still be available on the super app.

The deal will be financed from e&'s existing cash balance, and subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and administrative procedures, e& said in the filing. Careem began seeking outside investors last year to help finance its Super App, which offers services outside its core ride-hailing business such as food delivery, bike rentals, digital payments and courier services.

Etisalat rebranded to e& in June last year as the majority state-owned telco company embarked on a new strategy to position itself as a global technology and investment conglomerate.

E& said the transaction fits into its own ambitions to scale up consumer digital offerings and would allow the company to take advantage of the app to boost the growth of its consumer digital services.

Uber and Careem's co-founders Sheikha, Olsson and Abdullah Elyas have the remaining stakes in the super app, a Careem spokesperson said. Careem Super App offers over a dozen services including food and grocery delivery, micro-mobility, a digital wallet and suite of fintech services, and additional third-party services such as home cleaning, car rental and laundry.

“Super apps have catalysed the economic, social and cultural growth of emerging markets today. The popularity of Super Apps has come from the need to provide a unique and seamless customer experience,” Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, commented.

Careem CEO and co-founder Sheikha said the opportunity to use technology to leapfrog the lives of people in the region is enormous.

“We are excited to bring e& into the family. Their passion for uplifting the region and the synergies across their portfolio are extremely valuable. With two strong partners in e& and Uber, I have no doubt that we will build the preeminent technology platform of the region.”