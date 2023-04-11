Remittances hit seven-month high of $2.5 billion in March

KARACHI: The amount of money sent home by Pakistani citizens working abroad increased to a seven-month high of $2.5 billion in March, the central bank data showed on Monday, helping improve the country’s balance of payments.

March saw a 27 percent month-on-month increase in remittances to the country. In the previous month, these inflows totalled $2 billion. However, year-over-year remittance inflows decreased by 11 percent. In March 2022, Pakistani expatriates sent $2.83 billion home.

The government received $20.5 billion in remittances in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, which is an 11 percent decline from the same period a year earlier. The likelihood of a current account surplus rises significantly this month as remittances outpace the trade deficit figures reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). According to PBS data, the trade deficit decreased by 20.73 percent month-on-month to $1.46 billion in March.

“With this (remittances) we may be able to record CA (current account) surplus in March,” said Mustafa Mustansir, the head of research at Taurus Securities. The SBP expects that this fiscal year’s current account deficit will be below $6 billion. The deficit was $74 million in February.

Remittances are a sizable source of foreign financing and help to increase foreign exchange reserves. The inflows are typically used to finance the country's current account deficit. The rise in remittances is encouraging for the nation, which has been struggling to reach an agreement with the IMF for a bailout. The central bank’s forex reserves have fallen to $4.2 billion.

Ramazan, a holy month, and the weakening of the rupee all contributed to March’s remittances reaching their highest level since August 2022. During Ramazan, a large amount of money is sent out on behalf of Zakat and other charitable causes, which is reflected in the growth in remittances.

“One of the effects contributing to growth would be the commencement of Ramadan when traditionally remittances have had a tendency to increase. One of the reasons for the surge in remittances can also be growing inflation and PKR devaluation,” Mustansir added.

Remittances inflows during March were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($563.9 million), the United Arab Emirates ($406.7 million), the United Kingdom ($422 million), and the United States of America ($316 million), according to the SBP data.

As migrant workers discovered that it was more profitable to send money through shady, non-banking routes, remittances to Pakistan fell. The hawala, or grey market, exchange rates were greater than the national government’s official rates. This meant that when employees send money home through informal means, they get more local currency.

The World Bank’s analysis of the 2022 figures says that officially recorded remittance volumes have declined in countries that suffer from a shortage of foreign exchange and have multiple exchange rates, as people use alternative routes offering better exchange rates.

However, the disparity between the interbank, open, and grey markets has nonetheless shrunk since the artificial exchange rate cap was removed in late January, which encourages Pakistani expats to send money home using legal channels.