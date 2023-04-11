Gold touches new peak as raw bars’ demand soars

KARACHI: Gold prices reached a new all-time high in the local market on Monday, as the country’s ongoing economic uncertainty caused investors to move towards a safe haven asset.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased by Rs3,100 per tola to reach Rs217,700 per tola. Silver rates also touched a life-time high of Rs2,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs2,656 to Rs186,643.

However, in the international market, gold rates decreased by $6 to $2,002 per ounce, with 10-gram silver rates increasing to Rs2,126.20. Jewellers stated that gold prices in the local market had remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola, compared to Dubai gold market rates.

The current economic uncertainty has caused investors to turn to raw gold bars as an investment. “The rise in gold prices is due to a combination of factors, including the depreciation of the Pak rupee and the ongoing global economic uncertainty,” an analyst said.

He stated that the high gold prices were also putting pressure on jewellers and workers, with the power of purchasing of the majority of people decreasing. “Investors are looking at raw gold bars or the dollar as a safer investment, with jewellery purchasing down and workers under pressure,” he said.

Despite the increase in gold prices, the international market saw a decrease in gold rates by $6 to $2,002 per ounce. It could be attributed to various factors, such as the US dollar strengthening against other currencies, as well as the ongoing economic uncertainty, according to the analyst.

The market remains volatile, with many watching closely to see what will happen next. The rise in gold prices is causing concern among many, with experts predicting that it may continue to increase in the coming days.

While investors are turning towards gold as a safe haven, the rise in prices is putting pressure on the jewellery industry and workers, with many struggling to keep up with ever-increasing prices.