Drive launched to encourage women to ride bikes

SUKKUR: Awami Tehreek and Sindhiani Tehreek in Hyderabad launched motorcycle riding for girls’ campaign.

Awami Tehreek and Sindhiani Tehreek have been the leaders of many unconventional and unusual initiatives in Sindh.

This seemingly small step of teaching Sindhi girls to ride a motorcycle is a wonderful step, which will not only build confidence in the daughters of Sindh but also break the walls of this narrow-minded patriarchal society.

All over Sindh, intelligent people teach their girls all kinds of arts along with education, in which riding a motorcycle is especially important, because it is the common ride for the lower and middle classes. It is also an expression of individual confidence, social freedom and cultural change.