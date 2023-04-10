Release of funds for Punjab polls: Finance ministry asked to take instructions from Parliament, says Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said today’s Cabinet huddle deliberated upon a plan, keeping in view various decisions of the apex court.

He said the Cabinet has asked the finance ministry to take instructions from the Parliament regarding the release of funds for elections in Punjab.

He expressed these views while talking to ‘The News’ at a local marriage hall following the prayer ceremony held in connection with the death anniversary of his late son Usama Qamar.

Kaira said the Election Commission had not sent any summary yet, so the Ministry of Finance was told by the Cabinet that the Supreme Court had asked the government to implement its decision and hence, the government has decided to pursue a course of action with the consent of the parliament.

Meanwhile, while talking to the media during his visit to the constituency, he said Imran Khan illegally and unconstitutionally dissolved the assemblies just to put pressure on the government, adding that if Imran Khan wins the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he will create a conflicting situation with the federal government the very next day.

He further said if the Supreme Court had agreed to the formation of a full court, the situation would have been different today, urging the chief justice and his fellow judges “to put personal ego and anger aside and rectify wrong decisions.”

Kaira stressed that holding dialogue is the true essence of democracy and it is through this that avenues of improvement emerge.

“If the negotiations do not take place, the deadlock will arise.”

He said the situation in the country is getting worse day by day and the only way out of this difficult situation is through negotiations, adding that the PPP believed in holding negotiations.