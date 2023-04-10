PUC appeals to politicians for settling issues through dialogue

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council has made an appeal to the political and religious leadership to resolve the prevailing political and economic issues through dialogue and consultation.

Addressing a joint press conference along with religious scholars, Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the prevailing challenges are taking the country towards social, economic and moral crisis and the situation could be improved though negotiations.

Pakistan Ulema Council has nothing to do with practical politics, however, if the elections are held on the same day across the country, it will be better for the country, said Ashrafi.

He said that the political temperature would increase if the elections are held separately in provinces, adding that the political leadership would have to sacrifice their ego for the sake of the country.

“Fifth Annual Message of Islam Conference” is being held today in Islamabad, under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council.

The chairman Pakistan Ulema Council said the conference is being held with the objectives to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine and carry-out a joint struggle with the support of Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries for the elimination of extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence and Islamophobia.

In the conference, important Islamic influential personality for the Pakistan Ulema Council 2022-23 will also be announced, he said.