Elahi urges PDM not to turn politics into enmity

By PPI
April 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government to not turn politics into personal hostility so that the sovereignty of the country was not affected. According to party sources on Sunday, he met political leaders Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, Dar Muhammad Dareshak and Ali Amanullah Dareshak and discussed political situation with them.