Rally staged in SW against possible military operation

WANA: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged a protest against the possible resumption of military operation in South Waziristan tribal district. They rejected the decision of the National Security Council about the resumption of the military operation in the tribal areas.

The National Security Council (NSC) in its 41st meeting held two days ago, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the chair, approved military operations to flush out the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants from the tribal areas.

The activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Lower South Waziristan chapter staged the protest in Wana Bazaar on Sunday and took out a rally. The protest demonstration was led by JI district head President Mohammad Nadeem Wazir, general secretary Asadullah, Saif Ur Rehman, Mumtaz Khalil and Umar Wazir.

Ayaz Waz from Awami National Party, Ahmed Khan from Pakistan People’s Party, Imran Nazir from National Democratic Movement and Khyal Mohammad from Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami

Party also addressed the protesters. The speakers said that the government had made tribespeople the fodder of wars, adding that they would strongly oppose the start of military operations in Lower South Waziristan.