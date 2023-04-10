Over 2,800 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Baisakhi

ISLAMABAD: More than 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Lahore via Wagah border to attend the annual Baisakhi festival starting on Sunday (today). As per the details, the Sikh pilgrims will participate in the main event at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal on April 14. During the visit, the pilgrims will visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

Talking to a private news channel, Evacuee Trust Property Board Additional Secretary Rana Shahid welcomed the Sikh brothers and said all arrangements related to clean drinking water, clean washrooms, trains, sitting arrangements and security have been made available for the Sikh yatrees. After attending the main ceremony at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib (Hasanabdal), the pilgrims would also visit Nankana Sahib and other places, he added. A Sikh delegate commented that they were very happy to come to Pakistan as its people give a message of brotherhood by promoting peace in the subcontinent.