Four terrorists killed in security forces operations

Pakistan Army troops in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred and four terrorists were killed in three separate encounters in South Waziristan and Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

A fire exchange took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists in the Razmak area of North Waziristan on Saturday. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and a terrorist was killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

In another fierce encounter in the general area Karama of South Waziristan district, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, killing one terrorist. However, during the intense exchange of fire, Naik Fazal Janan, 32, embraced shahadat.

The sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists.

“The security forces are determined to eliminate terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

It said from April 7 onwards, an intelligence-based sanitization operation was initiated to intercept a group of terrorists operating in the general area of Mach, west of Sibi. The terrorists are linked with the targeting of civilians in the area besides harassment of coal mine owners to extort money from them.

Based on credible information, multiple ambushes have been laid along different routes in the area frequented by terrorists for the last two days. As a result, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout. On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed while another was arrested. A cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered. The clearance operation in the area continues.