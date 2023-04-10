Pakistanis being deprived of basic rights: US lawmaker

MICHIGAN: People in Pakistan have been passing through a tough time, and they are being deprived of the basic rights of democracy. They have lost several basic, fundamental rights, such as the right to speech, the right to assemble, and the right to choose their future.

US Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin from Michigan talked in length and breadth regarding alleged violations of Human Rights that have been taking place in Pakistan.

She further added that she has been trying to get the support of 100 Congressmen to write to Secretary Tony Blinken to improve the deteriorating situation in Pakistan and restore ‘Democratic’ values in the country.