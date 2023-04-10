Passenger held at airport for bid to smuggle parts of weapons

KARACHI: Customs personnel have foiled an air passenger’s bid at the Karachi airport to smuggle accessories of military use weapons into the country.
Qamar Thalho, a spokesman for the customs, said on Saturday that staff of the Pakistan Customs Collectorate Karachi deployed at Jinnah International Airport’s International Arrival Lounge stopped a passenger, named Adnan Hashmi, who had arrived in Karachi from the United States (Chicago) via Istanbul Turkish Airlines flight TK-708, on the green channel.
