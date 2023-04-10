Kaghan valley road reopens up to Naran

MANSEHRA: Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, was cleared for all sorts of traffic up to Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan valley, on Sunday.

Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road was blocked by all sorts of traffic in November last year when Kaghan valley received heavy snowfall.The National Highway Authority, which had started clearing snow from the main artery last month, removed all major glaciers and cleared the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road to traffic.

“It will take some two to three weeks to clear this artery up to Babusar top to restore the traffic between the KP and GB,” Hassan Deen, the chairman of the Hoteliers Association in Kaghan valley, told reporters.

He said that the business community and hoteliers would welcome tourists to Kaghan valley on Eidul Fitr.Hassan Deen said that the police post in Naran was also made operational by District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi after the artery was cleared to traffic.