Officers asked to inspect dengue drive

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider Sunday directed all Assistant Commissioners and DDHOs to remain in field and inspect performance of dengue workers on a daily basis in their jurisdiction.
The DC presided over a meeting to review the performance of dengue workers. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, DDHOs and the representatives of other various departments. She warned the authorities concerned and staff that no negligence would be tolerated at any cost regarding the dengue campaign.
