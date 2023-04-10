Shopkeepers fleecing customers

TANK: The residents here on Sunday complained about unchecked skyrocketing inflation and artificial shortage of various kitchen items in the market as the authorities concerned are least bothered to take action against the traders, who were busy fleecing the customers.

They said that traders were busy fleecing customers with both hands by selling adulterated and substandard food commodities at exorbitant rates in the absence of any check from the concerned quarters.

A resident Munir Khan Bhittani said that prices of fruit and vegetables had shot up exorbitantly for want of proper monitoring and checking by the district price control committee. Another resident Qazi Iqbal said the butchers were selling beef at Rs750 per kilogram and mutton at Rs1600 per kg by violating official rates fixed by the price review committee constituted by the district management.

He said the prices of the chicken had also registered exponential increase. He said most of the shopkeepers did not display price-lists. Maulvi Adam Khan, a retired schoolteacher, complained that officials of the local administration did not bother to visit the market during Ramazan to check whether the shopkeepers were following the official rates.