Journalists trained in using RTI for investigative reporting

HARIPUR: The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and Individual Land (IL) organised a two-day training for journalists in Haripur on the effective use of the Right to Information (RTI) for investigative journalism, countering fake news, the importance of local governance, gender-sensitive reporting, and reporting about marginalised groups of the community.

The training was facilitated by senior journalist Umar Cheema, who shared his expertise on the use of RTI laws to uncover corruption and malpractice. The aim of the training was to equip journalists with the tools they need to conduct impactful and thorough investigations that can bring about positive change in their communities.

Syed Raza Ali from CPDI explained the legislative landscape of RTI and the process of filing information requests and how they can be used to access information from government departments, officials, and public institutions. He emphasized the importance of journalists having access to accurate and timely information to help them in their work and ensure that they are providing reliable news to their audiences.

The training covered a range of topics, including how to counter fake news, the principles of gender-sensitive reporting, and how to report on marginalized groups in the community. Participants were encouraged to share their own experiences and challenges they face as journalists in Haripur and work together to find solutions to common problems.

At the end of the training, participants were awarded certificates of completion and expressed their gratitude to CPDI for organizing such a valuable and informative training. They also expressed their commitment to using the skills and knowledge gained during the training to produce impactful and reliable journalism that serves the public interest.