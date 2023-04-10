Ramazan Sports Gala kicks off at PPC

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Manzoor Afridi has said the media community members must take part in sports and other healthy activities as sports energized human beings.

He was addressing Ramazan Sports Gala at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) as the guest of honor. Minister for Transport, Science and Technology Shahid Khattak and the Minister for Prisons Shafiullah Khan addressed the event while Shahid Khattak who was the chief guest at the gala and gave a cash donation of Rs two million for the PPC.

Manzoor Afridi said the journalist community as the fourth and most important pillar of the state has to perform its duties in very difficult circumstances. They also have to focus on national issues with dedication, so they should pay full attention to their health and sports so that they can serve the nation well, he added.

He urged the journalists to play a key role in saving the new and future generations from the growing scourge of drugs and to make the efforts of the provincial government successful in this regard.

Earlier, PPC President Arshad Aziz Malik, M Riaz and other senior journalists thanked the three provincial ministers for participating in the Ramazan Sports Gala.

HOPE sports shirts and other gifts were also given to the provincial ministers, while two teams consisting of these ministers and other of senior journalists also played a friendly tennis match which was won by a significant margin by the team of provincial ministers Shahid Khattak, Manzoor Afridi and Shafiullah Khan.They also played table tennis and snooker matches and fully encouraged the journalists.