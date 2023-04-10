Three shops gutted

BARA: At least three shops were gutted when a fire erupted in Bar Bagh Bazaar in Maidan area in Tirah valley on Sunday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Local people said apparently the fire broke out at the shop of a greengrocer Rehmat Khan and it spread to other shops. The locals rushed to the spot and managed to put out the fire after one hour.

Meanwhile, Insaf Tajir Association Tirah president Sher Muhammad Afridi demanded the government to provide a fire-brigade vehicle and launch the Rescue 1122 service in the area.