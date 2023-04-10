Martyred soldier laid to rest

WANA: The personnel of Frontier Corps Naik Nazir Khan, who had martyred in an improvised explosive device blast in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district the previous day, was laid to

rest with state honours here on Sunday.

Besides a large number of people, relatives and friends, civil and military officials attended the funeral prayer of the martyred soldier. It may be mentioned that two soldiers identified as Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul and Naik Nazir Khan had martyred on the spot while four sepoys including Muqarrab Khan, Niaz, Wajid Khan and Haris Khan, had injured in an IED explosion in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Saturday.Naik Nazir Khan belonged to the Langarkhel Mahsud tribe of Sararogha tehsil in Upper South Waziristan.