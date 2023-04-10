Iftar organised for deserving people

Rawalpindi: In the holy month of Ramazan, the students of NUTECH Community Service Club organised an iftar dinner for the deserving people at the university premises.

The NUTECH Community Service Club hosted an iftar dinner for the general public and needy individuals on Wednesday, attracting around 400 attendees from different backgrounds and age groups. The event, held at the University premises, featured a variety of food items, including dates, juices, fruits, samosas, pakoras, biryani, and sweet dishes.

According to the organizers, the aim of the event was to share the blessings of Ramadan with the community and show solidarity with the less privileged. The students of the community service club played an active role in the food preparation, packing, distribution, and clean-up, demonstrating their commitment to social service and volunteerism.

"We are delighted to see such a positive response from the people who came here to break their fast with us," said Ayesha Ali, the President of the NUTECH Community Service Club. "It's a great feeling to be able to make a difference in someone's life, even if it's just for a moment. We hope to continue this tradition of hosting iftar parties for the general public and deserving people in the future as well."

The attendees praised the efforts of the NUTECH students and expressed their gratitude for the warm hospitality and delicious food. Many of them said that they had never attended such a gathering before and felt a sense of community and belongingness.

"I am so happy to be here with my family and friends," said Farhan Akhtar a resident of Rawalpindi who attended the event with his children. "We don't have much to eat at home, but tonight we feel like we are part of a big family. Thank you, NUTECH students, for making this possible."

The iftar party at NUTECH received widespread media coverage and social media attention, with many people praising the students for their noble initiative and positive impact on society. The University administration also commended the efforts of the community service club and pledged to support such initiatives in the future.