Rich segments urged to extend financial help to needy

Islamabad: The young social activists have urged the rich segments of the society to extend financial help to the poor people that can also enable them to enjoy upcoming Eid with their family members.

Ansa Ayub, a university student, said "The rising inflation and price hike has made life of the people miserable. So it is now quite obvious that many of them are not able to buy new clothes or other items on the occasion of Eid." "Those people who are well-off should realize the sufferings of their fellow countrymen and provide them financial help that can bring some happiness into their lives on the auspicious occasion," she said. It is pertinent to mention here that last week the ratio of inflation broke all time high record that resulted in unprecedented price hike in the holy month of Ramadan.

Kokab Bashir, a social activist, said, “The situation has reached up to a level where a middle class family even cannot afford a fruit chat at Iftar time. Buying new clothes for Eid has also become a hard task for most of the people in the society.” She said "Now it is time to share burden of one another and include all those people in our festivities that cannot afford them due to financial constraints. We should come forward and play our due role in lessening the difficulties of deprived segments of the society." The Eid shopping is yet to gain momentum in bazaars and markets and wholesale dealers and shopkeepers have already warned that the buyers would face increased prices on this Eid.

Idrees Mangat, a social activist, said "I think provision of food items to the poor people is more important than giving them new clothes on Eid. First of all, we have to ensure that all segments of the society fulfil their food requirements."