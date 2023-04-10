Majority deprived of facility despite distribution of 1.8 million bags

Rawalpindi: The whole Rawalpindi district is based on over 6 million population but only 100,000 people are getting ‘atta’ free of cost per day while other people have been deprived of this facility and wandering here and there in search of subsidized flour.

People who are not registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) were buying a 15-kilogram bag of ‘atta’ at Rs2650 from open market shops for over four weeks. The District Food Department (DFD) spokesman Muhammad Ali told ‘The News’ that they are supplying 100,000 ‘atta’ bags of 10-kilogram to distribute free of cost here in the whole Rawalpindi district. Every day, we are distributing 100,000 ‘atta’ bags among the poor in the whole district, he claimed. “We have distributed total of 1.8 million flour bags free of cost among people of Rawalpindi district till today,” he claimed.

The Punjab government had announced to provide three ‘atta’ bags for a family in the holy month of Ramazan. A family will get a 10-kilogram ‘atta’ free of cost after an interval of eight days. People were happy with this announcement of the sitting government. But when people reached flour sale points they knew that they were not eligible to get free commodities. The sitting government was only providing free flour to the people who were registered with BISP.

The people then ran towards the trucking points to purchase subsidized ‘atta’ but they learned that the government increased the prices of subsidized flour to almost double at Rs1150 against Rs648. The ineligible people ran to Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner offices to complain that subsidized flour was being sold at double prices at trucking points but nobody was present to listen to them. In a state of helplessness, people reached trucking points to purchase a 10-kilogram ‘atta’ bag at Rs1150 but the Punjab government issued orders to stop selling subsidized flour bags to the public. Green bag flour has completely vanished from all areas in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for over two weeks.

Now, over 5,900,000 people (ineligible) people in the Rawalpindi district were running from pillar to post to purchase subsidized flour bags but in vain. They were buying a 15-kilogram ‘atta’ bag at Rs2650 from the open market. Only 100000 people were registered in BISP out of a total population of over 6 million in the whole Rawalpindi district were getting free ‘Atta’ every day for three weeks. 100,000 people were getting a 10-kilogram ‘Atta’ bag at eight-day intervals. They will get free ‘Atta’ only three times because the government has announced to stop free ‘atta’ campaign after the 25th Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.