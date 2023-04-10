Six nabbed for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi: Police nabbed six illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and daggers from their possession during an operation here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.
New Town police arrested Mehran and recovered rifle 222 rounds from his possession. Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Waleed and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and the police recovered a dagger from Khatib. While Airport police recovered 01 pistol 09mm from Waqar. Dhamyal police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hamza and also recovered a dagger from Ibrahim.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigations. SSP Operation appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action against possessing illegal arms will be continued without any discrimination. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police arrested 36 professional beggars during a crackdown here on Saturday, According to police spokesman, the beggars were held from different areas of the city.
