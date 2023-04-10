Effective mechanism being developed to curb smuggling

LAHORE: The Punjab government in collaboration with other provinces and local sugar mills is developing an effective system to curb smuggling of sugar.

According to new mechanism, Zaman Wattoo, Secretary Food Punjab said here on Sunday, permit from the district administration concerned is necessary to transport sugar to other provinces. Check-posts are being set up for round-the-clock checking of sugar movement. The Punjab government has already launched a crackdown on hoarders and smugglers. So far, more than 40,000 sacks of sugar have been seized.

Authorities have gathered information regarding hoarding of sugar and raiding teams have been formed to confiscate illegally kept stocks. Cases have been registered against black marketers under relevant laws.

Food Secretary was of the view that the Punjab government was taking all possible measures to provide essential commodities to the people at reasonable rates. LDA projects reviewed: Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa has reviewed the ongoing and proposed development projects in the provincial capital.

He presided over a meeting of LDA officers here at camp office on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed Khan and project directors who briefed him on progress of the projects. Randhawa reviewed the progress on construction work as per timelines of Samanabad Underpass and Lahore Bridge expansion projects. He directed speeding up construction works on these projects and updating him on the work progress. In the meeting, the amended design of the Akbar Chowk project was reviewed. According to the amended design, flyovers will be constructed on both sides instead of underpass on Akbar Chowk.