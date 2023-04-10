Dry, hot weather forecast

LAHORE: Dry and hot weather was observed in the City here on Sunday while Meteorological office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Meteorological officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most areas while hot in central/southern parts during day time.

However, light rain was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa while partly cloudy/gusty winds were also expected in southern parts of Sindh and Balochistan. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi and Chhor where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 17.5°C