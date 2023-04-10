HEC holds capacity-building sessions for varsities autonomy

LAHORE: Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan, under Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project conducted two extensive capacity-building sessions for public sector universities on financial autonomy in Karachi and Lahore.

Over 45 senior finance officials, including treasurers and registrars from various public sector higher education institutions (HEIs) attended the workshops.

The first capacity-building session of the quarter was held at HEC Regional Centre, Karachi, while the second was held in Lahore. The second capacity-building session in Lahore was attended by a cohort of around 25 registrars of public sector universities and their staff from across the country, including federal capital, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The key thematic areas of the training included the features of the framework for financial autonomy, better financial management, improvement in the governance of public sector universities, and practical illustrations for implementation of the framework.

In the collective brainstorming, the programme members suggested automating the processes in the universities and the availability of dashboards for the Vice-Chancellors and other administrative members to review the financial status online.

The training activity is led by the Financial Management Specialist, HEDP, Khawaja Zahid in collaboration with the financial experts who were engaged to conduct different sessions during the training.

academic blocks: Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta visited Rasool Technology University, Mandi Bahauddin and reviewed the progress of work on construction of the university. Vice-Chancellor Dr Rauf Azam, Project Director, xen C&W and the officers concerned briefed him about the ongoing construction work in the university.

During the briefing, it was told that academic, admin blocks, residents for staff and officers, hostels, library and student's service area are being constructed in the university.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta directed to complete the two academic blocks of the university by December 2023 and said that labour should be increased and work be carried out in two shifts. He further directed that all the arrangements regarding equipment and other matters should be completed on time to shift classes in new academic blocks.

Special attention should be paid to planting trees in the university, he added. Secretary directed that the progress report on the construction works should be sent to the department regularly and all the matters, including the construction work should be completed within the stipulated period.

Calligraphy: A five-day calligraphy workshop is beginning today (Monday) at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. The workshop has been organised in connection with Ramazan.

Alhamra Executive Director Muhammad Saleem Saghar said commendable work came up in the previous calligraphy workshop and now more young artists have enrolled for a second round of training. Work created in the workshop would be exhibited on Friday, April 14, the fifth and concluding day of the workshop.

Pakistan is one of the countries where artists have produced remarkable work of calligraphy. Alhamra is continuing special efforts for the promotion and development of the art of calligraphy by organising regular workshops.