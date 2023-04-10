 
Monday April 10, 2023
Passenger offloaded

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency on Sunday offloaded a passenger at Sialkot airport who was travelling on fake passport. The FIA Immigration wing intercepted the passenger and found that he was travelling on fake passport. Later, the accused was transferred to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujrat for legal action.