LWMC completes cleaning drive on Easter

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company has completed a special cleaning operation across the City on the occasion of Easter.

In this regard, washing of more than 300 churches, including Cathedral, Salvation Army, Don Bosco and Sacred Heart was completed across the City. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that on the occasion of Easter, special cleaning arrangements were made in more than 80 Christian colonies followed by sprinkling of water and lime applying around worship and other important places of Christians. Additional dustbins were installed at recreational areas. A bonus of Rs5,000 each was given to LWMC Christian workers.

According to the LWMC spokesperson, special cleaning arrangements were made in all Christian colonies, including Yohanabad, Makkah Colony, Joseph Colony, Christian Muhalla, Dhup Sari and Basti Saidan. Babar Sahib Din said that LWMC was equally involved in the happiness of its Christian community.