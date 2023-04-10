Officers asked to check dengue workers performance

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider Sunday directed all Assistant Commissioners and DDHOs to remain in field and inspect performance of dengue workers on a daily basis in their jurisdiction.

The DC presided over a meeting to review the performance of dengue workers. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, DDHOs and the representatives of other various departments.

She warned the authorities concerned and staff that no negligence would be tolerated at any cost regarding the dengue campaign. She said that those who are playing with the lives of citizens and submitting the only paper reports would not stay in their seats. She disclosed that in the year 2023, 18 cases of dengue were reported while 1,452 indoor and 36 outdoor dengue larva were reported. She said that in spite of dengue patients being reported, in Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Samanabad Town, Shalimar, Ravi Zone and Data Ganj Bakhsh Town zero outdoor larva were reported.

She said that in Gulberg 2, Cantt 4 while in Nishter town only 8 outdoor larvae were reported. PFA: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its inspection operation against adulteration mafia and substandard food points to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food to the people during Ramazan.

In this connection, food safety teams have examined more than 100 food points, including production units, hotels, dairy shops, restaurants, general stores and others in a daylong operation. During the operation, PFA has stopped the production of two food points, penalised 18 food business operators with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 82 eateries besides discarding 3,050 litre substandard milk.

The authority took action against FBOs for not taking proper measures to control insects, using substandard ingredients in food, worst condition of hygiene and failing to present the necessary record to the raiding teams. Apart from that, workers of the food points did not have medical certificates. The PFA has requested the general public to cooperate with the PFA in identifying the counterfeiting mafia while citizens can complain regarding violation of food safety issues on the 1223 helpline number of PFA.