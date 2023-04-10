Railways police launch drive to curb crime on Eid

LAHORE: The Railways Police Lahore Division has formed three special teams to deal with the increasing number of pickpockets, beggars and theft in railway stations and trains during Ramazan and Eid ul-Fitr.

Acting SP Lahore Rana Iftikhar Ahmed has formed three special teams to ensure safe travel and prevent increasing crime in railway stations and trains during Ramazan, especially Eid ul-Fitr. Along with the increase in passenger traffic near Eid, there is an apprehension that criminals disguise themselves as beggars and visit railway stations and trains for acts of terrorism and other activities. A special campaign has been launched to keep such elements at bay.

The special teams will submit a weekly report regarding their performance to the SP office Lahore. Special teams include sub-inspectors, ASIs, head constables and constables. An officer of sub-inspector rank has been appointed in-charge of the team, which includes sub-inspector Irshadullah, in-charge of the first team, sub-inspector Sanam Owais of the second and Muhammad Altaf of the third team.

These teams have been divided into three separate sections in which the first team will look after stations from Lahore to Lalamusa and Sialkot, the second from Lahore to Faisalabad and Jaranwala and, the third team from Lahore to Sahiwal and Pakpattan.

The teams will continue their anti-crime operations from April 10 to the fourth day of Eid-ul-Fitr. Special teams will take legal action against pickpockets, beggars and petty criminals. Special teams will ensure legal action against accused involved in racketeering and other crimes in weekly performance.