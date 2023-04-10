Three women raped; no suspect held

LAHORE: Three incidents of rape were reported in the City on Sunday, but no suspect was arrested.

Two men raped a widow and made her nude video in the Shahdara Town area. As per FIR, after the death of the victim’s husband, M Boota, her husband's friend, sexually assaulted her several times by pretending to marry her and also made a nude video of her. On the day of incident, the accused Boota called the woman to the Shahdara Town area on the pretext of returning the videotape and gang-raped her along with her friend Kashif Ali at gunpoint.

In another incident, a man raped a girl of his locality in the Baghbanpura police area. The accused Arsalan entered the house of a girl named (S) and forcibly took her to his house and sexually assaulted her and escaped.

In the third incident, a widow associated with showbiz was gang-raped by the accused in the Iqbal Town area. The accused Sarfraz, Jameel Shakeel, Nadeem, Javed and three unidentified accused sexually assaulted the woman while drunk. The police of the three police stations have registered separate cases while the Gender Crime Cell have not arrested any of the accused so far.