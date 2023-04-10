Father strangles his minor daughter

LAHORE: A man strangled his three-year-old daughter to death in the Hanjarwal police area on Sunday.

The accused suspected that the victim Zahra Fatima was not his daughter. Hanjarwal police received the information about the death of a three-year-old girl in Jinnah Hospital. The police tried to conduct a post-mortem of the girl as the circumstances were suspicious, but the girl's father refused and tried to declare the death natural.

Meanwhile, the doctors confirmed that the girl died due to strangulation. During the post-mortem, the girl's father Khurram Shahzad escaped from the spot. The police arrested the accused who had confessed to killing the girl by strangulation. The accused said that his wife had left him after divorce and the children, including Zahra Fatima were living with him. He said that his ex-wife taunted him that Zahra Fatima was not his daughter, on which he killed his daughter.

Woman, son found dead in house: sA woman and her son were found dead in their house in the Sundar area on Sunday.

The residents of a private housing scheme informed the police about the stench emitting from a house. Police reached the spot and found a 23-year-old youth dead lying in the car parked in the garage and recovered the body of his mother from the house. The victims were identified as Uzma and Abdullah. Police said that the bodies looked three to four days old. Abdullah was mentally retarded who died three to four days ago in his custom-built ambulance type vehicle parked in his garage at home. Bodies were shifted to the morgue. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and sought a report from the SP Sadar. He directed that the investigation should be carried out keeping in mind all aspects, including poisoning, suicide and murder.