CM orders timely completion of road projects

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at Chief Minister’s Office relating to the road sector here on Sunday.

The chief minister directed to timely complete the ongoing road projects across Punjab in view of facilitation and comfort of the masses. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to complete the roads connecting the cities with the motorways on priority basis. He directed timely completion of the construction and repair work projects of the link roads.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to give preference to the roads patch work and restoration of road shoulder and its construction. The chief minister was informed during the briefing that 1,819 roads construction and repair work projects are under completion in Punjab. Provincial Minister for Communication & Works(C&W) Bilal Afzal, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W and concerned officials attended the meeting.

FELICITATES CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY: The caretaker chief minister congratulated the Christian community on the eve of Easter and stated that we equally share the rejoice of the Christian community in celebrating their Easter festivities.

The chief minister remarked that Easter is meant to spend time and share happiness among the helpless and deserving persons. Mohsin Naqvi in his message stated that Easter depicts the true spirit to incline oneself towards welfare and noble virtues in one's human life, adding that the Christian community is peace-loving and respect-worthy for us.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the Christian community not only contributed its significant part to the Pakistan Movement but is also playing its active role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

The services of the Christian community in the development and progress of the country along with their love and attachment with the country is above any doubt or suspicion. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah exhorted us to adopt an indiscriminate equality with regard to religion, race, freedom and existence for all the minorities residing in Pakistan. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that today we pledge to propagate the message of love, brotherhood and unity among the minorities dwelling in Pakistan.

CAMP JAIL: The caretaker chief minister presided over a meeting in which change of the site of Camp Jail and Rescue 1122 Academy on Ferozepur Road was reviewed.

The proposal to construct latest high-rise trade centres at the site of the Camp Jail and Rescue 1122 Academy was put under consideration. Mohsin Naqvi sought a comprehensive plan in this regard. It was informed during the briefing that the Camp Jail and Rescue 1122 Academy can be relocated to alternate sites.

Revenue amounting to billions of rupees is expected with the construction of latest trade centre on Ferozepur Road under the Central Business District Authority and trade activities would be promoted with the construction of high-rise buildings in the centre of Lahore City.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the CBDA to undertake planning of the project forthwith. Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore division, Inspector General of Prisons, Chief Executive Officer CBDA, DG Rescue 1122, Wasa MD, Chief Traffic Officer and the officials concerned attended the meeting.