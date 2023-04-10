Two migrants dead, 20 missing in Mediterranean: NGO

ROME: At least two migrants have died and around 20 others are missing after their vessel sank in the Mediterranean between Tunisia and Italy, German aid group ResQship told AFP on Sunday.

The group´s ship, the Nadir, rescued another 22 people and took them to the Italian island of Lampedusa, said Stefen Seyfert of ResQship.Others were rescued by the coast guard off the city of Sfax, two of whom were in critical condition, said court judge Faouzi Masmoudi. He added that four bodies had been recovered.

“There was a new shipwreck this morning — two bodies were recovered from the beach at Sfax and three other people are missing. Another 36 were saved,” Masmoudi said. He said another vessel with 37 people aboard went down after setting off from Tunisia’s coast before it “sank on Friday afternoon.” Masmoudi said both accidents were being investigated.

The number of migrants from African countries crossing the ocean has been on the rise in recent weeks, as the worst of the winter weather recedes and the crossing becomes more viable, with several drowning accidents near Tunisia’s coast.