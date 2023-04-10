Up to 10 missing in Marseille building collapse

MARSEILLE: Fire was hindering the search for up to 10 people missing on Sunday in the rubble of an apartment building that collapsed in French Mediterranean city Marseille, with authorities warning the blaze could continue for hours.

Five people from neighbouring buildings were hurt in an apparent explosion that destroyed the four-storey block around 12:40 am (2240 GMT Saturday). Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene that there were “between four and 10 people beneath the rubble”. “We don´t know if they´re alive or dead,” he added. Multiple witnesses spoken to by AFP said they had heard the sound of an explosion.

“I was sleeping and there was this huge blast that really shook the room. I was shocked awake as if I had been dreaming,” said Saveria Mosnier, who lives in a street near the site in the La Plaine neighbourhood.