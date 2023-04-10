Up to 10 missing in Marseille building collapse

MARSEILLE: Fire was hindering the search for up to 10 people missing on Sunday in the rubble of an apartment building that collapsed in French Mediterranean city Marseille, with authorities warning the blaze could continue for hours.
Five people from neighbouring buildings were hurt in an apparent explosion that destroyed the four-storey block around 12:40 am (2240 GMT Saturday). Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene that there were “between four and 10 people beneath the rubble”. “We don´t know if they´re alive or dead,” he added. Multiple witnesses spoken to by AFP said they had heard the sound of an explosion.
“I was sleeping and there was this huge blast that really shook the room. I was shocked awake as if I had been dreaming,” said Saveria Mosnier, who lives in a street near the site in the La Plaine neighbourhood.
MANILA: Seven people including two children died in a fire on Saturday evening near the Philippines capital, police...
BEIRUT: A deadly landmine explosion in Syria killed at least six people on Sunday, according to state media. News...
ROME: At least two migrants have died and around 20 others are missing after their vessel sank in the Mediterranean...
WASHINGTON: Texas’s Republican governor has said he is seeking a pardon for an Uber driver convicted of murder for...
MILLBROOK, United Kingdom: On an early spring afternoon, Tregantle Beach is bathed in a dazzling light reminiscent of...
DENPASAR, Indonesia: A 17-metre-long sperm whale died after washing up on a beach in Bali, a conservation official...