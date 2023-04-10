Texas governor seeks pardon of man convicted of murder

WASHINGTON: Texas’s Republican governor has said he is seeking a pardon for an Uber driver convicted of murder for shooting a protester during a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020.
Governor Greg Abbott said on Saturday that he had asked the state´s Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend a pardon for Daniel Perry, who was convicted after an eight-day jury trial of killing protester Garrett Foster.
“I look forward to approving the Board´s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk,” Abbott said in a statement on Twitter. Under Texas law, he said, he needs such a recommendation before acting.
Perry, a US army sergeant and part-time ride-hailing service driver, has said he was driving through capital city Austin when he turned into a street full of demonstrators protesting in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
