Thousands rally in Georgia against govt

TBILISI: Thousands of opposition supporters rallied on Sunday in the Georgian capital Tbilisi as the Black Sea nation´s government faces mounting accusations of backsliding on democracy.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Georgian parliament for a rally organised by the country´s main opposition force, the United National Movement, founded by jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.
Protesters waved Georgian, Ukrainian and European Union flags and held a huge banner that read “For European future.”
The ruling Georgian Dream party´s government faces accusations of jailing opponents, silencing independent media, covertly collaborating with the Kremlin and leading the country astray from its EU membership path.
“(The) Georgian government is being controlled from Moscow and our obligation is to save our homeland from Russian stooges,” former Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili told the crowd. “We are freedom-loving people, part of the European family, we reject Russian slavery.”
MANILA: Seven people including two children died in a fire on Saturday evening near the Philippines capital, police...
BEIRUT: A deadly landmine explosion in Syria killed at least six people on Sunday, according to state media. News...
ROME: At least two migrants have died and around 20 others are missing after their vessel sank in the Mediterranean...
MARSEILLE: Fire was hindering the search for up to 10 people missing on Sunday in the rubble of an apartment building...
WASHINGTON: Texas’s Republican governor has said he is seeking a pardon for an Uber driver convicted of murder for...
MILLBROOK, United Kingdom: On an early spring afternoon, Tregantle Beach is bathed in a dazzling light reminiscent of...