Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years

WASHINGTON: Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together. A source close to Taylor confirmed the news saying “Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends.” Swift, who is currently on her “Eras Tour,” and Alwyn were first linked romantically in 2016.

The Grammy-winner and Alwyn managed to keep their relationship mostly under wraps, but in true Taylor Swift style, the singer dropped some Easter eggs about Alwyn through her music along the way.

In January, Swift revealed on her Instagram that “Lavender Haze,” a track from her 2022 album “Midnights,” is about Alwyn, saying when you’re in a lavender haze of love, “you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.”

“Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff,” she added. Alwyn also earned a writing credit on “Midnights” for the song “Sweet Nothing.”