Russian strikes kill father, daughter in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine: A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian missiles struck a house in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, officials said on Sunday.

It was the latest Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine as Moscow´s invasion stretches into its second year. “The enemy carried out a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and killed another Ukrainian family,” the head of the State Emergency Service, Sergiy Kruk, said on social media.