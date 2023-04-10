Israel rejects claim Mossad backed judiciary overhaul protests

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s government on Sunday rejected claims raised in documents allegedly leaked from the Pentagon that leaders of its foreign intelligence service Mossad had supported nationwide protests against a proposed overhaul of Israel’s judiciary.
The New York Times on Saturday published an assessment it attributed to a Central Intelligence Update from March 1 that Mossad leadership had encouraged its staff and Israeli citizens to join the mass protests. The paper said that while the leaked documents seemed authentic, it did not mean they were accurate.
The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the report was “mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever”. “The Mossad and its senior officials did not – and do not – encourage agency personnel to join the demonstrations against the government, political demonstrations or any political activity,” it said.
MANILA: Seven people including two children died in a fire on Saturday evening near the Philippines capital, police...
BEIRUT: A deadly landmine explosion in Syria killed at least six people on Sunday, according to state media. News...
ROME: At least two migrants have died and around 20 others are missing after their vessel sank in the Mediterranean...
MARSEILLE: Fire was hindering the search for up to 10 people missing on Sunday in the rubble of an apartment building...
WASHINGTON: Texas’s Republican governor has said he is seeking a pardon for an Uber driver convicted of murder for...
MILLBROOK, United Kingdom: On an early spring afternoon, Tregantle Beach is bathed in a dazzling light reminiscent of...