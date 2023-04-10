Worshippers celebrate in tense al-Quds as violence surges

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Thousands of worshippers held celebrations in a tense Jerusalem on Sunday, as Christian Easter coincided with Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramazan, against a backdrop of surging Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Leading Easter Mass at the Vatican, Pope Francis expressed “deep concern” Sunday over the flare-up in tensions sparked by an Israeli police raid last week on Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam´s third holiest site.

Israel has since struck targets in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria in response to rocket fire mostly blamed on Palestinian militants. Separate attacks in the occupied West Bank and Israeli city of Tel Aviv have killed three people, including an Italian tourist.

On Sunday pilgrims crowded into the narrow alleyways of Jerusalem´s Old City, flanked by armed Israeli security forces deployed following the deadly attacks. Celebrants packed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

“(I had) some doubt, taking into consideration recent events, but still I decided to go,” said 50-year-old Paulius Majauskas, visiting from Lithuania. Nearby, thousands of Jewish pilgrims gathered for the traditional priestly blessing of Passover.

Judy Green, 60, said the blessing was “beautiful, very uplifting” at the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray. “I feel that God will protect us, we´re all praying together as one people,” she said.

The Western Wall lies in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and sits below the Temple Mount, the most sacred site to Jews, known to Muslims as Al-Haram al-Sharif. The compound is home to Al-Aqsa mosque, the focal point for Ramadan celebrations.

An AFP journalist saw more than 500 religious Jews enter the site on Sunday morning under police escort while Muslims prayed nearby, without any clashes. Israeli-Palestinian violence had already intensified since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s new government took power in December, and the latest surge came after he late last month announced a “pause” for dialogue on judicial reform legislation which split the nation and caused divisions in his government.

Muslims fear his hard-right government may change longstanding rules that allow Jews to visit but not pray at the Al-Aqsa compound, despite his repeated denials. In recent years, the number of Jews visiting the esplanade has increased and ultranationalists sometimes pray there surreptitiously.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis noted his “deep concern” on Sunday over a flare-up in tensions between Israel and Palestinians, delivering an Easter Mass in which he denounced the barriers to peace in the world.

He said the renewed violence “threatens the desired climate of trust and mutual respect needed to resume dialogue”, addressing a crowd of some 100,000 gathered in Saint Peter´s Square.

The Argentine pontiff, a week after leaving hospital, also cited a string of “stumbling blocks” to peace in the world during his traditional Easter message, making special mention of the war in Ukraine.