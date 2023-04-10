Naqvi, Broad named referees for NZ series

LAHORE: Former Test cricketers Ali Naqvi and Chris Broad will lead the playing control teams in the T20 International and One-Day International series between Pakistan and New Zealand from 14 April to 7 May.
Ali Naqvi will be the match referee in the five T20Is – spread over Lahore and Rawalpindi – in which Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz will take up on-field umpiring duties.
Chris Broad, member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will return to Pakistan for the first time in 14 years to officiate the five ODIs to be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi.
