Ihsanullah targets top batters

LAHORE: Young pace sensation Ihsanullah says he wants to take the wicket of every world-class batter.

The 20-year-old is poised to represent Pakistan in the home T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. He impressed everyone with his express pace during the Pakistan Super League season 8.

He said it was an honour for him to be compared with Shoaib Akhtar. “Shoaib Akhtar is our legend and no one can match him,” Ihsan said in a press conference after the team’s training session at National Cricket Academy.

“I feel happy when people compare me with Shoaib Akhtar.” Ihsan, named the Player of the PSL 8, received his maiden call-up to the national ODI squad after making his T20I debut last month against Afghanistan. He took six scalps to finish as the leading wicket-getter in the three-match series.

The right-armer disclosed that he was working on yorker deliveries besides bouncers for the forthcoming series. “I will try to bowl according to my own strengths and win matches for my team,” he said.

“Along with short-pitch deliveries, I am working on yorkers too. My aim is to take a wicket of every world-class batter.” He added, ” I’ve learnt a lot from Shaheen and Haris Rauf.”

Ihsanullah caught the limelight when he forced Najibullah Zadran to retire hurt during Pakistan’s third T20I against Afghanistan, hitting him just below the grill of his helmet with a 147.5 kph bouncer. “I went to him and said sorry to him in Pushto,” he disclosed.

The 20-year-old Ihsanullah from Khyber Agency caught attraction during the PSL 8 when he bowled a magnificent spell in just his second match, against Quetta Gladiators, taking five wickets for just 12 runs in four overs.