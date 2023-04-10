PSB's Board gives go ahead to ADOP restructuring

ISLAMABAD: The Governing Body of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has given go-ahead to restructuring plan of the Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) under prevailing rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The WADA has recently raised concerns over the delay in restructuring ADOP, adding that no compliance with WADA Code can have consequences on Pakistan's participation in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in China in September 2023. The matter regarding restructuring of the ADOP was placed before the Governing Board's meeting which was unanimously approved.

ADOP's organisational structure and TORs have been amended before the approval. The Law and Justice Division was approached in the matter and in response Law Division has suggested two options which are made part of the proposals that were presented in the Board meeting and were approved.

The following structure of the ADOP has been approved. This includes Governing Body, Operational Body. The Governing Body will include patron-in-chief (federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination), Secretary IPC, Pakistan Sports Board director general, POA representative, chairman ADOP,

chief financial advisor of the administrative ministry, an expert from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), a member of provincial sports board (on rotation basis) as its members.

The body has been entrusted with the powers: To adopt and implement the World Anti-Doping Code and to ensure compliance with the Code by all sports organizations in the country; To ensure the provision of financial resources for the smooth functioning of the Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan (ADOP); To propose legislation that prevents the trafficking and distribution of banned substances; To coordinate the dope testing program through all participating stakeholders.

The Operational Body will comprise Management Committee having Chairman ADOP, Expert Legal Affairs, Education Officer, Administration Officer, Accounts Officer, Disciplinary Panel Committee (Comprising 4 to 6 members from sports, education, or medical).

Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) Committee will be having Doctor of Sports Medicines (Male/Female), General Physician, Orthopedic, and Psychologist.

The ADOP will be independent in their operational decisions, and activities enshrine in World Anti-Doping Code; To adopt and implement anti-doping rules and policies that conform to the World Anti-Doping Code and the International Standards; To promote anti-doping research and education to inculcate the value of dope-free sports; To regulate dope testing control programs, dope testing, investigation, result management, and sanctions of individuals.

The ADOP chairman will ensure the operational independence of the head of the Disciplinary Panel and Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) Committee.

The Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, who is also the president of the PSB Governing Board, has been entrusted with powers to constitute a committee for setting up ADOP and devising the criteria for the initial hiring of the staff and suggest for pooling financial resources for the proposed body. “We would soon be moving in that direction by hiring experts who will go on to work independently and will keep close contact with the WADA regarding all the matters. Once the ADOP is formed, the government will only be looking after its financial aspects,” a Board member when contacted said, adding that all the efforts will be made to give ADOP a final shape within few weeks.